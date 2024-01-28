Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final LIVE: East Bengal vs Odisha FC Line-ups, EBFC vs OFC H2H, updates

Key Updates
- January 28, 2024 19:24What have the coaches said?
Carles Cuadrat, East Bengal head coach:
We are feeling very good. We have been fighting for results for a long time. It’s very important for us to be in another final. We couldn’t win the first one (Durand Cup), so we’ll try our best to get the result in this one.
Both teams are in a very good dynamic of results. We have been performing consistently. But it’s the same with Odisha, they have a long, long unbeaten streak. So, unfortunately, one of the teams is going to lose and the dynamic is going to break. It will be a very difficult game for us. But we always say we’re going to win. We are showing that we are scoring goals in every game.
- January 28, 2024 19:06What have the coaches said?
Sergio Lobera, Odisha head coach:
We have a big game in front of us. We have the responsibility to keep the trophy here. We are excited about this opportunity and the most important thing is to enjoy this final. It’s a big game for everyone - the players, coaches, staff and supporters.
We have beaten some very good teams like Mohun Bagan SG and Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Cup, and FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in this competition. I’m confident because I trust my players two hundred per cent. They have shown that they are ready to play big games and tomorrow it is one.
- January 28, 2024 18:55The players have arrived at the stadium.
Both team buses park in front of the stadium as both teams walk out into their dressing rooms. The match will kick off in just more than half an hour from now.
- January 28, 2024 18:38Starting XI for OFC!
- January 28, 2024 18:36Starting XI for EBFC!
- January 28, 2024 18:13Odisha can expect a lot of travelling fans for the summit clash
- January 28, 2024 18:06What happened the last time OFC reached the Super Cup final?
- January 28, 2024 16:56Match Preview
East Bengal FC will be leaning on its rich legacy and a recent assumption of form to leverage its chances against the defending champion and the home favourite, Odisha FC when the two clash for the Kalinga Super Cup, at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday evening.
The final is going to be a feisty affair considering the arsenal the two sides possess. Both the teams seem to be on an even keel having won all four matches (group league and the semifinals) while making their way to the title round.
In every assessment, the two opponents match each other in almost all the departments of team composition. But when it comes to consistency, Odisha FC steals the march for being the more successful side.Read full preview HERE.
