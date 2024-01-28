Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final LIVE: East Bengal vs Odisha FC Line-ups, EBFC vs OFC H2H, updates

Carles Cuadrat, East Bengal head coach:

We are feeling very good. We have been fighting for results for a long time. It’s very important for us to be in another final. We couldn’t win the first one (Durand Cup), so we’ll try our best to get the result in this one.

Both teams are in a very good dynamic of results. We have been performing consistently. But it’s the same with Odisha, they have a long, long unbeaten streak. So, unfortunately, one of the teams is going to lose and the dynamic is going to break. It will be a very difficult game for us. But we always say we’re going to win. We are showing that we are scoring goals in every game.