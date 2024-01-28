Odisha FC vs East Bengal: What happened the last time OFC reached the Super Cup final?

Odisha FC will fondly look back at its Super Cup memories in the last season, with one eye on playing consecutive finals of the tournament, this time against East Bengal.

The two Indian Super League (ISL) clubs will have a go at each other under two Spanish managers, both of whom are looking for their maiden silverware with their respective clubs.

But for the Juggernauts, a Super Cup final, now called the Kalinga Super Cup final, is not unknown territory. The last time Odisha played in the Super Cup, it scripted history.

What happened the last time OFC reached the Super Cup final?

Indian Super-League (ISL) golden boot winner Diego Mauricio’s first-half brace helped Odisha FC clinch the Super Cup 2023 title after beating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the final at the EMS Stadium in Manjeri.

This was Odisha FC’s first major title.

Odisha’s formidable attack consisting of Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar, Victor Rodriguez and Jerry Mawihmingthanga -- was expected to cause headaches to the formidable Bengaluru defence, and they did.

The first goal came more off a shocking piece of goalkeeping from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was the player-of-the-match in the semifinal against Jamshedpur FC. He spilled the ball from a Mauricio freekick and watched in agony the ball going past the goal-line in the 23rd minute.

Mauricio doubled the lead for Odisha in the 37th minute. Stationed in the right place at the right time, he slotted the ball home off a fine header from Jerry, who was picked by a Victor Rodriguez cross.

Read the full report HERE