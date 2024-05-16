MagazineBuy Print

Sunil Chhetri stood out for his hard work and professionalism: Former Indian football captain Bhutia

The 39-year-old Chhetri on Thursday announced his decision to retire after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6 in Kolkata.

Published : May 16, 2024 18:38 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Bhaichung Bhutia was already Indian football's poster-boy and captain by the time Sunil Chhetri made his debut in 2005.
| Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bhaichung Bhutia was already Indian football’s poster-boy and captain by the time Sunil Chhetri made his debut in 2005. | Photo Credit: PTI

Retiring India football captain Sunil Chhetri’s sheer hard work, passion and professionalism made him different from other players of his generation as he went on to become an iconic player, feels his former skipper Bhaichung Bhutia.

The 39-year-old Sunil Chhetri on Thursday announced his decision to retire after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6 in Kolkata, bringing the curtains down on a glorious career that is unparalleled in Indian football for its longevity and consistency.

“The sheer hard work, passion, dedication and true professionalism, his focus and desire to get better everyday is something which makes him different. As a young boy, he was always willing to learn and do everything possible (to excel),” Bhutia told PTI on Thursday.

“Sunil has done a huge service for Indian football and his contribution is immense. It (his retirement) is a big loss for Indian football. He will go down as one of the greatest players India has ever produced.”

ALSO READ | Sunil Chhetri to retire: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra and other sportspersons react on social media

Bhutia was already Indian football’s poster-boy and captain by the time Chhetri made his debut in 2005. They formed a great strike partner in the six years they played together in the Indian team, mostly under Englishman Bob Houghton.

Chhetri later took over the mantle from Bhutia, who retired in 2011. In fact, Chhetri surpassed almost all the records set by Bhutia.

“We had a great understanding as a strike partner and we enjoyed it. I am honoured to have played along with him,” said the 47-year-old.

“When I came in, (IM) Vijayan was senior to me and when I was about to retire, Sunil came in. I have been fortunate to have been in between two of them.”

Chhetri had in the past admitted Bhutia’s influence in his career, especially during his younger day. Bhutia said Chhetri was different from others from the time the youngster first joined the Mohun Bagan in 2002.

“From the first day, he came to Kolkata as a professional. I was there in Mohun Bagan. As we are from the hills, we have always developed a relationship on and off the field,” said the ‘Sikkimese Sniper’.

“He (Sunil) did not lose track and focus. There were a lot of players who were with him and who came to Mohun Bagan at that time but many of them lost way. But Sunil was different.”

