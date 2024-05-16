Indian football Premier 1 club license list announced for 2024-25 season

AIFF (All Indian Football Federation) announced the Premier 1 club licensing results for the 2024-25 season on Thursday.

Punjab FC is the only club to have received a direct license.

Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant and ISL Cup champion Mumbai City FC received the license with sanctions. Joining them in this category is Kolkata giant East Bengal, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United FC and Mohammedan Sporting, which was promoted to the ISL after it won the I-League this season.

Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC failed to get the Premier 1 club license.

This license allows clubs to participate in all AFC Club Competitions (subject to qualification) and the Indian Super League.

It means that the rejected clubs will have to re-apply, and failing to do so can result in their expulsion from the ISL next season.