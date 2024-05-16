MagazineBuy Print

FIFA reveals promised anti-racism pledge and urges all football bodies to mandate abuse as an offense

Football’s world body also suggests “a global standard gesture for players to communicate racist incidents” to referees — hands crossed at the wrists and raised in the air.

Published : May 16, 2024 17:05 IST , BANGKOK - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE -FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised months ago to make a worldwide proposal and has consulted with Brazil star Vinicius Junior (in pic), who is Black and has been repeatedly abused by fans in Spain while playing for Real Madrid.
FILE -FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised months ago to make a worldwide proposal and has consulted with Brazil star Vinicius Junior (in pic), who is Black and has been repeatedly abused by fans in Spain while playing for Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE -FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised months ago to make a worldwide proposal and has consulted with Brazil star Vinicius Junior (in pic), who is Black and has been repeatedly abused by fans in Spain while playing for Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA will urge all 211 national federations to mandate racist abuse in football as a disciplinary offence.

Football’s world body also suggests “a global standard gesture for players to communicate racist incidents” to referees — hands crossed at the wrists and raised in the air.

A five-pillar pledge on tackling racism will be put to FIFA member federations on Friday at their annual meeting in Bangkok.

ALSO READ: FIFA members to vote on the host for the 2027 Women’s World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised months ago to make a worldwide proposal and has consulted with Brazil star Vinicius Junior, who is Black and has been repeatedly abused by fans in Spain while playing for Real Madrid.

FIFA also wants to create a panel of players who will “monitor and advise on the implementation of these actions around the world.”

