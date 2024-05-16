FIFA reveals promised anti-racism pledge and urges all football bodies to mandate abuse as an offense

FIFA will urge all 211 national federations to mandate racist abuse in football as a disciplinary offence.

Football’s world body also suggests “a global standard gesture for players to communicate racist incidents” to referees — hands crossed at the wrists and raised in the air.

A five-pillar pledge on tackling racism will be put to FIFA member federations on Friday at their annual meeting in Bangkok.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised months ago to make a worldwide proposal and has consulted with Brazil star Vinicius Junior, who is Black and has been repeatedly abused by fans in Spain while playing for Real Madrid.

FIFA also wants to create a panel of players who will “monitor and advise on the implementation of these actions around the world.”