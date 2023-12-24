Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC live: KBFC v MCFC, Starting XI, Dimitrios leads KBFC attack, ISL 2023-24 updates

- December 24, 2023 19:25Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City Head-to-Head:
Kerala Blasters: 4, Mumbai City: 9, Draws: 6
- December 24, 2023 19:01Starting line-up of Kerala Blasters!
- December 24, 2023 19:01Starting line-up of Mumbai!
- December 24, 2023 17:06Match Preview
Mumbai City FC travels to Kochi to square off against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in a clash that can have wide repercussions on the top-of-the-table dynamics of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on December 24, Sunday.
The Islanders recovered from consecutive goalless draws to secure their maiden victory under Petr Kratky in a dramatic encounter against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG).
The outcome of the 2-1 victory was such that Mumbai will be missing four of its key players, namely: Akash Mishra, Greg Strewart, Vikram Partap Singh, and Rahul Bheke, due to suspensions in this match.
The Blasters, on the other hand, will return home after two matches, which included a 1-0 loss in Goa followed by a 1-0 victory against Punjab FC in New Delhi.
They have been hit by the absence of skipper Adrian Luna but they will need to ensure that the rest of the weapons in their armoury fire together to stop a terrific Mumbai City FC unit.
