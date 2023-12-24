Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming Info: When, where to watch KBFC vs MCFC in ISL 2023-24?

Mumbai City FC travels to Kochi to square off against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in a clash that can have wide repercussions on the top-of-the-table dynamics of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on December 24, Sunday.

The Islanders recovered from consecutive goalless draws to secure their maiden victory under Petr Kratky in a dramatic encounter against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG).

The outcome of the 2-1 victory was such that Mumbai will be missing four of its key players, namely: Akash Mishra, Greg Strewart, Vikram Partap Singh, and Rahul Bheke, due to suspensions in this match.

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City Head-to-Head:

Kerala Blasters: 4, Mumbai City: 9, Draws: 6

Kratky wore a positive look even after the previous game though, praising the indomitable spirit of his players and saying that the coming game gives him a unique opportunity to test his bench strength.

They cannot afford to take Kerala Blasters FC lightly, particularly when they play in front of Manjappada, the fan club of the home team.

The Blasters, on the other hand, will return home after two matches, which included a 1-0 loss in Goa followed by a 1-0 victory against Punjab FC in New Delhi.

They have been hit by the absence of skipper Adrian Luna but they will need to ensure that the rest of the weapons in their armoury fire together to stop a terrific Mumbai City FC unit.

READ PREVIEW HERE: Kerala Blasters to face Mumbai City challenge at home

KBFC vs MCFC Predicted line-ups:

Kerala Blasters: Sachin - Huidrom, Leskovic, Drincic, Kotal - Aimen, Mohanan, Azhar, Rahul KP - Diamantakos, Peprah

Mumbai City FC: Phurba - Stalin, Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab - Lalengmawia, Yoell van Nieff, Vinit Rai - Chhangte, Pereyra Diaz, Bipin