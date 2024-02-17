MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant moves to second after thumping win over NorthEast

The win took Mohun Bagan SG to the second spot in the standings with 29 points from 14 matches.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 20:16 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring a goal during Match No 83 of the Indian Super League between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa on 14 February 2024.
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring a goal during Match No 83 of the Indian Super League between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa on 14 February 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring a goal during Match No 83 of the Indian Super League between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa on 14 February 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Mohun Bagan SG recovered from being a goal down to beat NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 4-2 in an exciting ISL 2023-24 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. The win took Mohun Bagan SG to the second spot in the standings with 29 points from 14 matches.

The excitement started early as the Highlanders pressed the accelerator and found the break in the sixth minute. The opportunity came off a penalty as the Mohun Bagan full-back Dippendu Biswas handled the ball while trying to block a cross from the NEUFC winger Jithin M.S. Australian striker Tomi Juric scored from the spot to hand the visitor an early lead.

AS IT HAPPENED: Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC highlights

Mohun Bagan took charge towards the end of the opening half as Liston Colaco got the equaliser in the first minute of injury-time.

The Mariners maintained the pressure and put another past the Highlanders in the final minute of the opening half to grab the advantage at the break. Jason Cummings tapped the ball home after Finland international Joni Kauko cushioned a header across the face of the goal from the far-post.

The action got even more intense after the interval as the visitor levelled the score in the 50th minute off Juric, who rattled the roof of the net with an impressive finish.

Mohun Bagan, however, appeared in no mood to be bogged down and retrieved the lead again in the 53rd minute when Dimitri Petratos found the target from an effective counter-attack. Kauko helped Mohun Bagan seal the clash in the 57th minute when he released Sahal Abdul Samad with a spectacular pass, and the latter made no mistake with his finishing.

