ISL: Mohun Bagan parts ways with Juan Ferrando, Habas named interim head coach

Indian Super League side Mohun Bagan Super Giant parted ways with its head coach Juan Ferrando following a string of poor results in the 2023-24 campaign, on Wednesday.

Former head coach Antonio Habas, who previously served with ATK and ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL, will take over coaching duties in the interim role, starting with the Kalinga Super Cup this month.

After a strong start to the season, results have been on a downward trend since November with Mohun Bagan crashing out of the AFC Cup in the group stages and losing its last three matches in the ISL.

The Mariners are now fifth in the table and seven points behind leader Kerala Blasters, who have played two matches more.

The Spaniard Ferrando joined Mohun Bagan in the middle of the 2021-22 season and has since led the club to the ISL title in 2023 and the Durand Cup at the start of this campaign.

