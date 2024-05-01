The All India Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee, on Sunday, April 28, 2024, handed out a suspension of two matches, with an additional suspended sentence of another two games to Mohun Bagan Super Giant player Armando Sadiku for violation of Article 51 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, 2023, during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 semifinal first leg against Odisha FC played on April 23, 2024, in Bhubaneshwar.

Sadiku has also been sanctioned Rs 50,000 for his current recorded offence.

The MBSG footballer from Albania was found in breach of Article 51 of the Code due to his offensive gestures in the technical area against a match official, following his second yellow card (automatic red) in the 67th minute of the match.

Sadiku, after a foul on Odisha midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, was given marching orders, following which he had an outburst before storming out of the ground.

As per the AIFF Disciplinary Committee verdict pronounced on April 28, 2024, Sadiku’s suspension can be read in two parts:

An immediate two-match suspension, including the automatic suspension received for two cautions in the match.

The player has been put on a probationary period for two years – and if found guilty of another offence during this period – the remaining two-match suspension will come into effect over and above the DC’s verdict of the latest offence at that time.

Sadiku’s ban would mean Mohun Bagan will miss his services in the summit clash. Antonio Habas’ side will thus have Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos as the other foreign strikers in his squad.