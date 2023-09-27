ISL 2023-24: Boumous goal guides Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 1-0 win against nine-man Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant got past nine-man Bengaluru FC by a solitary goal in a keenly contested ISL 2023-24 encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday to continue its supremacy over the opponent it beat in last season’s final to lift the title.

Hugo Boumous scored the only goal late in the second half as Mohun Bagan picked up its second consecutive win at home.

Bengaluru went down to nine men after conceding the goal as Suresh Wangjam and Roshan Singh were sent off for committing fouls against the Mariners forward Dimitri Petratos.

The main narrative of the opening half was Mohun Bagan’s attack against Bengaluru’s defence. The latter presented a good organisation at the backline and kept the relentless host at bay.

However, the first good opening of the match came Bengaluru’s way in the 12th minute when Rohit Kumar appeared to send his powerful effort home but Mohun Bagan midfielder Anirudh Thapa made a goalline clearance. This happened from the corner after Roshan Singh’s long-ranger was cleared by Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

The Mariners responded with a quick counter-attack in the 13th minute as Liston Colaco and Boumous combined with a couple of one-twos on the left to open up the Bengaluru defence. But Liston’s curler from the box saw the ball bouncing past the far post.

Mohun Bagan had another chance in the 21st minute when Manvir Singh found Jason Cummings with a cutback. But the Australian striker saw his goal-bound effort blocked by the Bengaluru centre-back Aleksander Jovanovic.

Juan Ferrando’s men returned with more vigour after half-time and earned four successive corners in the 47th minute. But the goal eluded the host as Bengaluru’s defence remained composed to see off the threats.

The host appealed for a penalty in the 49th minute when Petratos appeared to be brought down inside the box by Rohit Kumar, but referee Harish Kundu said there was no contact.

With its flanks efficiently manned by Liston and Manvir Singh, Mohun Bagan continued to pound the Bengaluru defence and found the lead in the 68th minute when Cummings received a faulty clearance from Jovanovic and set up Boumous to do the finishing act.

As Bengaluru appeared to be plotting a comeback, it saw Wangjam sent off in the 75th minute before Roshan was given marching orders in the last minute of regulation time. The two players were penalised for trying to stop Petratos, who threatened to break free on both occasions.