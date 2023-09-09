  • NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - September 24, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
  • Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - September 28, 8 PM - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar
  • Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters - October 8, 8 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
  • Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - October 28, 5:30 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
  • Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC - November 2, 8 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
  • Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - December 8, 8 PM - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
  • FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - December 12, 8 PM - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
  • Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal - December 16, 8 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
  • Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - December 20, 8 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
  • Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC - December 24, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
  • Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - December 28, 8 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai