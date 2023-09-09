The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24, until December, was released on Thursday, with Mumbai City FC travelling away to NorthEast United FC for its opening match on September 24.
ISL 2022-23 League Shield Winner Mumbai City FC will begin its campaign with an away fixture on September 24 against NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.
This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season.
The Islanders will play their first home match on October 8 against Kerala Blasters FC.
Following is Mumbai City FC’s ISL schedule:
- NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - September 24, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
- Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - September 28, 8 PM - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar
- Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters - October 8, 8 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
- Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - October 28, 5:30 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
- Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC - November 2, 8 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
- Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - December 8, 8 PM - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - December 12, 8 PM - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
- Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal - December 16, 8 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
- Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - December 20, 8 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
- Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC - December 24, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
- Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - December 28, 8 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
