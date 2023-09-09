The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24, until December, was released on Thursday, with Mumbai City FC travelling away to NorthEast United FC for its opening match on September 24.

ISL 2022-23 League Shield Winner Mumbai City FC will begin its campaign with an away fixture on September 24 against NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season.

The Islanders will play their first home match on October 8 against Kerala Blasters FC.

