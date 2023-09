The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24, until December, was released on Thursday, with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC in the opening match on September 21 in Kochi.

This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season.

For its first away fixture Kerala Blasters will head to Mumbai City Arena to face ISL Shield-holder Mumbai City FC.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side will look for a fast start, with the Kochi-based team having six home games in its opening eight fixtures.

Following is Kerala Blasters’ ISL schedule: