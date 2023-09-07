Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the defending Indian Super League champion, will look to continue its reign when it starts its title defence in the ISL 2023-24 this season.
The Mariners, under head coach Juan Ferrando, won the Durand Cup to start their campaign with a silverware, and the victory was even sweeter as it came against their arch rivals, East Bengal in the final.
Mohun Bagan will be playing in the Indian Super League and the AFC Cup this year, with the Federation Cup schedule yet to be announced. The team has bolstered its defence, signing national team centre-back Anwar Ali, and midfielders Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad.
The Kolkata derby, the third of the season and the first in the ISL this season, will be played on October 28, where Mohun Bagan will host East Bengal. This year, each team has won the derby once and that will add more context in an already high-voltage clash.
Following is the schedule of Mohun Bagan Super Giant this year:
- September 23, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC - 8:00 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- September 27, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC - 8:00 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- October 7, 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 8 pm - JLN Stadium, Chennai
- October 28, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- November 1, 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 8 pm - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
- December 2, 2023: Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 8 pm - GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
- December 6, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- December 15, 2023: NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 8 pm - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
- December 20, 2023: Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 8 pm - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
- December 23, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- December 27, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
