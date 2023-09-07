  • September 23, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC - 8:00 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • September 27, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC - 8:00 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • October 7, 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 8 pm - JLN Stadium, Chennai
  • October 28, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • November 1, 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 8 pm - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
  • December 2, 2023: Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 8 pm - GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
  • December 6, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • December 15, 2023: NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 8 pm - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
  • December 20, 2023: Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 8 pm - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
  • December 23, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • December 27, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata