The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24, until December, was released on Thursday, with Bengaluru FC travelling to Kochi to face the Kerala Blasters in its opening match on September 21.
This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season.
Bengaluru FC’s first home fixture at the Sree Kanteerava stadium will be against Durand Cup 2023 runners-up East Bengal on October 4.
Head Coach Simon Grayson will hope for a better start to the tournament this time round after needing a string of wins at the end of last season to qualify for the playoffs and eventually reach the final, where it lost to Mohun Bagan on penalties.
Following is Bengaluru FC’s ISL schedule:
- Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC - September 21, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC - September 27, 8 PM - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal - October 4, 8 PM - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa - October 25, 8 PM - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - October 31, 8 PM - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar
- Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC - November 4, 5:30 PM - GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad
- NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC - November 26, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
- Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC - November 30, 8 PM - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - December 8, 8 PM - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - December 13, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
- Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - December 16, 5:30 PM - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United - December 24, 5:30 PM - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
