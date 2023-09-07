The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24, until December, was released on Thursday, with Bengaluru FC travelling to Kochi to face the Kerala Blasters in its opening match on September 21.

This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season.

Bengaluru FC’s first home fixture at the Sree Kanteerava stadium will be against Durand Cup 2023 runners-up East Bengal on October 4.

Head Coach Simon Grayson will hope for a better start to the tournament this time round after needing a string of wins at the end of last season to qualify for the playoffs and eventually reach the final, where it lost to Mohun Bagan on penalties.

Following is Bengaluru FC’s ISL schedule: