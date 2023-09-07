ISL 2023-24 not postponed as FSDL rejects AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey’s plea, will begin during Asian Games

The Indian Super League, organised under the aegis of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) will start on September 21, as the apex body rejected the plea of Kalyan Chaubey, the President of the All India Football Federation, to defer the starting date by 10 days.

FSDL issued a statement on Thursday, saying that there was no scope for postponement of the schedule and that it was made keeping the AFC Asian Cup and the FIFA windows in mind.

“The ISL 10 season schedule to begin on September 21st has been created and approved with extensive consultations involving all stakeholders, including the AIFF. Basis the recommendations of AIFF on the league window, the final start dates were calendered,” FSDL said in a statement.

“All stakeholders have formally agreed to the schedule’s dates and structure, which incorporates necessary breaks to accommodate FIFA windows and breaks for the AFC Asian Cup. Given the packed football calendar, the season schedule has been designed to consider all these factors leaving no scope for postponement of the tournament at this stage.”

Earlier, Chaubey had reportedly written to FSDL requesting a delay in the start of the league, with the Indian men’s football team in action in the Asian Games this month.

“Deferring the league is the only logical option available to them and it’s a request from the AIFF president. If need be, I’ll formally write to FSDL in this regard,” he said in a recent interview.

Several clubs, including Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters and East Bengal, had earlier written to the AIFF expressing their hesitation about releasing playing for the Asiad. The clubs can actually refuse to release players for Hangzhou as the Games are out of the FIFA international window.

Which players can miss the Asian Games if clubs refuse to release them? Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri. Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sandesh Jhingan Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Anwar Ali, Ashish Rai Odisha FC: Narender Gahlot, Aniket Jadhav East Bengal: Lalchungnunga, Naorem Mahesh Singh Mumbai City FC: Akash Mishra, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh Kerala Blasters: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Rahul KP Punjab FC: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Chennaiyin FC: Rahim Ali

The matches that are out of the FIFA international windows are in the Asian Games as well as the AFC U-23 qualifiers.

All players from the Asian Games squad play in the Indian Super League and if the ISL teams choose to keep their players early on in the season, India may just be forced to withdraw without a proper squad.

The Indian team’s head coach, Igor Stimac and the general secretary of the AIFF have both requested the clubs to release players.

“I urge all clubs to continue supporting our national teams, especially in the upcoming months packed with some major tournaments - AFC U23 qualifiers, Asian Games, World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup. We as a nation want to be able to put our best players on the pitch against the footballing giants of Asia and the World and show them that we are not to be taken lightly,” Stimac had written on social media.