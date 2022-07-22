India

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC announces goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy signing

Team Sportstar
22 July, 2022 17:21 IST
22 July, 2022 17:21 IST
Bhaskar won the Golden Glove award in the 2021-22 I-League for Rajasthan United FC.

Bhaskar won the Golden Glove award in the 2021-22 I-League for Rajasthan United FC. | Photo Credit: MUMBAI CITY FC

Mumbai City FC on Friday announced the signing of goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy. The 28-year-old joins the Islanders on a two-year contract until May 2024.

Bhaskar, who hails from West Bengal, won the Golden Glove award in the 2021-22 I-League for Rajasthan United FC. He kept eight clean sheets and made the highest number of saves (44 saves in 17 matches) for Rajasthan United in its debut I-league campaign.

The goalkeeper has represented Indian Navy, KFA Southern Samity and Services Football Team, winning consecutive Santosh Trophy titles with Services in 2015 and 2016.

Also Read
ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters extends the contract of Adrian Luna

He later moved to I-League side Minerva Punjab, where he spent three seasons and featured in the AFC Champions League Qualification stage and the AFC Cup in 2019. He was also part of Punjab’s maiden I-League title-winning squad.

“It’s a big day for me and my family. It’s a culmination of my hard work and my efforts to play at the highest possible level, and representing a massive club like Mumbai City is a great honour for me,” Bhaskar said.

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge

Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh

Thomas Dennerby: Hope Women's Asian Cup campaign inspires more girls to join the national team

Dalima Chhibber: Bubble life may force you to fixate on insecurities

Slide shows

Future of Indian football: Five players who impressed in I-League 2016-17

I-League: Aizawl celebrates historic title with community

Bengaluru FC dominates I-League awards

Indian football team's outing in Kovalam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us