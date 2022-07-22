Football

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters extends the contract of Adrian Luna

Luna, who replaced Jessel Carneiro as the captain of Kerala Blasters midseason, had six goals and seven assists in his maiden Blasters campaign.

Team Sportstar
22 July, 2022 17:19 IST
Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar of Kerala Blasters FC celebrates a goal during the semi-final 1 - 2nd leg of season 8 of HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE played between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, India, on 15th March 2022.

Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar of Kerala Blasters FC celebrates a goal during the semi-final 1 - 2nd leg of season 8 of HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE played between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, India, on 15th March 2022. | Photo Credit: FOCUS SPORTS/ISL

Kerala Blasters FC announced the contract extension of midfielder Adrian Luna for two more years.

The Uruguay attacking midfielder, who had initially joined Kerala Blasters FC on a two-year contract, has penned an extension that will keep him at the club till 2024, with the option to extend for a further year.

Luna started the season as club vice-captain and later replaced Jessel Carneiro as the captain of Kerala Blasters when the latter was out due to injury. Luna had six goals and seven assists in his maiden Blasters campaign.

Ever energetic and full of running, he was ranked high in tackles and ball recoveries in last year's Hero Indian Super League. His contributions in both attack and defence also earned him a spot in the ISL Team of the Year.

Luna, who began his career in Uruguay, spent his academy years with Club Atletico Progreso, Montevideo Wanderers, and Defensor Sporting. It was at Defensor where he first advanced to the U-19 team, before making his first senior team appearance for the club in 2010.

He was loaned to Spanish clubs Espanyol, Gimnastic, and CE Sabadell. The 29-year-old then moved to Mexico where he represented Tiburones Rojos and Venados FC. Prior to joining the Blasters in the summer of 2021, Luna signed for Australian outfit Melbourne City, making 51 appearances over two years for the Melbourne club.

Luna has also played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2009, and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2011, scoring a goal each in both tournaments. In a club career spanning over 11 years, the attacking midfielder has made 364 appearances for all clubs, scoring 53 times and providing 53 assists.

“As I said last season, Adrian fits perfectly in the club and is one of the most valuable players in ISL. He has a great personality and he is a player who brought something special to our team. We are all delighted about his extension," said Kerala Blasters FC’s Head Coach, Ivan Vukomanovic

I am glad that he will be in Kochi next season and I am certain he can’t wait to play in front of that Yellow Sea."

Further sharing his excitement with the extension, Kerala Blasters FC’s Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said, “I'm happy that Adrian commits to our club for a longer period. Luna is a true leader, fighter, and big personality."

"We would love to have more players like him. The contract extension is a great achievement for the club and I would like to congratulate all the supporters behind it.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the Yellow Army and honoured to have renewed my contract with KBFC. My first experience in Kerala has been remarkable and I believe my next three years with the club will be tremendous," said Luna.

"I hope to give my best performance in each game and to get the best for the team in the coming season.”

Luna was the first foreign signing KBFC made last season. This season, the club has already signed several new foreign players like Victor Mongil, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi and Giannou Apostolos.

KBFC has also announced numerous extensions during the off-season. Along with Luna, Blasters have now extended the contracts of Bijoy Varghese, Jeakson Singh, Marko Leskovic, Prabhsukhan Gill, Karanjit Singh, and Sandeep Singh.

With preseason set to kick off on August 1 in Kochi, the Blasters will surely hope that Luna and company will lead the club forward as it prepares for the upcoming Hero Indian Super League 2022/23 season.

