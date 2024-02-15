MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC puts four past Punjab FC for a resounding win

A brace by Jeremy Manzorro, coupled with a strike each by Daniel Chima Chukwu and Mohammed Sanan capped off a clean and convincing outing.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 23:17 IST

Team Sportstar
JFC players celebrate after scoring a goal.
JFC players celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: FSDL
JFC players celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Jamshedpur FC continued its terrific run since the arrival of head coach Khalid Jamil as the Red Miners swept Punjab FC by 4-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi tonight in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2033-24.

It was the first defeat for the Staikos Vergetis-coached side since the league resumed late last month, having notched two consecutive wins since then.

The game got off to a cracking start with end-to-end action ensuring enthralling action for the audience. A brace by Jeremy Manzorro, coupled with a strike each by Daniel Chima Chukwu and Mohammed Sanan capped off a clean and convincing outing.

Nikhil Barla opened the floodgates with some sharp footwork on the right flank, making a turn towards the left before launching a precise cross for Chukwu on the far post. The Nigerian met the delivery perfectly and nodded it home, but the home side looked to respond by hitting Jamshedpur FC on the counter, with Wilmar Jordan Gil earning a spot-kick the very next minute.

Luka Majcen, having netted a penalty in the last match, produced a disappointing effort, with the ball merely rolling through the ground before being saved by TP Rehenesh to keep the scores level.

Having gotten a foot ahead, the Red Miners went all out to put the game to rest in the second half. A frenetic passage of play in the final half an hour resulted in Jamshedpur FC netting thrice in the last 25 minutes. Manzorro shot from distance that Punjab FC goalkeeper Ravi Kumar failed to collect properly and Sanan swung into play by merely chipping the ball over the custodian to double his side’s lead.

Manzorro, who has arguably been the architect in chief of Jamshedpur FC’s latest resurgence, took the charge from there onwards, displaying his sublime skills from set-pieces by scoring two direct free kicks in the concluding 10 minutes of the game. Both goals were identical to each other, scored from a reasonable distance on the inside channel of the left flank in the 83rd and the 86th minute of the match respectively.

The first one swung straight into the top of the net, whereas the second goal took a deflection off the post before settling in the back of the net. Both goals gave no chance to a fully stretched Ravi Kumar and effectively gave Jamshedpur FC the win.

