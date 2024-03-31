MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan triumphs over Rajasthan United in a season-record 6-1 win

The win keeps the Deccan club on the heels of league leader Mohammedan SC, six points separating the two sides with the latter having played a match more.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 21:35 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Sreenidi Deccan FC’s William Alves (left) in action against Rajasthan United FC in the I-League championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Sreenidi Deccan FC’s William Alves (left) in action against Rajasthan United FC in the I-League championship in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sreenidi Deccan FC’s William Alves (left) in action against Rajasthan United FC in the I-League championship in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sreenidi Deccan FC recorded its biggest win of the season, defeating Rajasthan United 6-1 in the I-League football championship at Deccan Arena here on Sunday.

The win keeps the Deccan Warriors on the heels of league leader Mohammedan SC, six points separating the two sides with the latter having played a match more.

Sreenidi made one change to its starting lineup as defender Gurmukh Singh replaced Pawan Kumar in the centre of defence and the host took an early lead as Brazilian Willian Alves chipped the onrushing Rajasthan United goalkeeper in the 8th minute after finding himself in space in the penalty box.

Within 10 minutes, Lalromawia doubled the lead with a clinical right-footed finish across the goalkeeper. William then got his second of the game in the 42nd minute with a left-footer.

Nigerian winger Rilwan Hassan added a fourth in the 61st minute as he met Faysal Shayesteh’s corner at the back post with a powerful header.

ALSO READ | Deepak Sharma, accused of physical assault, granted bail by Goa Police

Later, Rajasthan United pulled one back as substitute Naoba Meitei struck in the 74th minute. But, there was no comeback as Sreenidi made sure of the points by scoring two more late in the match- the first directly from a corner taken by Lalnuntluanga in the 86th minute and Lalromawia’s powerful second on the counter-attack in stoppage time.

The Deccan Warrior will travel to Shillong to take on NEROCA FC on April 4.

