Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has joined Emirates Club, the UAE Pro league announced on Tuesday.

“Welcome Iniesta”, Emirates club posted on social media.

The club, based in Ras Al-Khaimah, posted a photograph of Iniesta wearing their shirt and said the terms of the contract would be announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old player left Japanese club Vissel Kobe last month after five years.

Iniesta won nine La Liga titles with Barcelona and four Champions League titles. With Spain, he won the 2010 World Cup and back-to-back Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.

After leaving Barcelona in 2018, he joined Vissel Kobe and led the club to its first title the following year, winning the Emperor’s Cup, as well as reaching the semifinals of the AFC Champions League in its first appearance in the continental competition.