Football Football Sanchez inspires Inter Milan to 6-0 triumph over Brescia Giovanni Simeone scored for the fourth game in a row to give Cagliari a 1-1 draw at Bologna, keeping the two sides locked together in the Serie A midtable. Reuters Milan 02 July, 2020 02:11 IST Alexis Sanchez (R) celebrates with Lautaro Martinez after scoring Inter Milan's second goal against Brescia. - AP Reuters Milan 02 July, 2020 02:11 IST Alexis Sanchez produced an imposing performance to inspire Inter Milan to a 6-0 win over Serie A struggler Brescia at San Siro on Wednesday.Sanchez scored for Inter for only the second time but helped set up other goals as it consolidated third place in Serie A and moved closer to a berth in next seasons Champions League.Brescia slipped to the bottom of the table and will need a dramatic turnaround in fortunes in its remaining nine games if it is to avoid an immediate return to Serie B.READ | Sarri confident Pjanic will not be distracted by Barca move Ashley Young gave Inter a fifth-minute lead before Sanchez, showing glimpses of old form, converted a 20th-minute penalty to double their advantage.Danilo DAmbrosio made it 3-0 on the stroke of halftime with Roberto Gagliardini, Christian Eriksen and Antonio Candreva adding to the score in the second half.Cagliari holds BolognaCagliari forward Giovanni Simeone scored for the fourth game in a row to give his side a 1-1 draw at Bologna, keeping the two sides locked together in the Serie A midtable.Bologna forward Musa Barrow continued his impressive run of form by putting the host ahead in first-half stoppage time. The Gambian, on loan from Atalanta, ran through the Cagliari defence and beat keeper Alessio Cragno at his near post.The Sardinians levelled straight after the restart when Radja Nainggolan fired a shot across the face of goal and Simeone turned the ball in from close range.