Marcus Thuram involved in both goals as Inter stays perfect with win at Cagliari

Marcus Thuram was involved in both goals as Inter won at Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari 2-0 on Monday to join defending champion Napoli, AC Milan and Hellas Verona as the only Serie A clubs to win their opening two matches.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 10:38 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

AP
Milan’s Marcus Thuram, left, and Cagliari’s Adam Obert, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A match.
Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, and Cagliari's Adam Obert, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Milan’s Marcus Thuram, left, and Cagliari’s Adam Obert, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan seems just fine without Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko.

Marcus Thuram was involved in both goals as Inter won at Claudio Ranieri's Cagliari 2-0 on Monday to join defending champion Napoli, AC Milan and Hellas Verona as the only Serie A clubs to win their opening two matches.

There was concern among Inter supporters after Lukaku’s latest loan spell from Chelsea ended and Dzeko departed to leave the Nerazzurri without a centre forward.

But Thuram’s qualities seem to fit perfectly with coach Simone Inzaghi’s style of attacking down the wings.

The France forward — the son of former Parma and Juventus defender Lilian Thuram — threaded in a precise through ball to set up Denzel Dumfries’ opener and then was also involved in the buildup to a goal from Lautaro Martinez on the half-hour mark.

Martinez, who hit the post earlier, was set up by Thuram and Federico Dimarco on the left wing and calmly controlled before hitting the target amid three defenders.

Thuram joined Inter on a free transfer last month after deciding not to renew his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he spent the last four seasons.

Lukaku, meanwhile, appears set to join Roma on loan.

Also, Salernitana and Udinese drew 1-1, with Boulaye Dia equalizing midway through the second half after Lazar Samardzic’s opener for Udinese. Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made seven saves to keep Salernitana in the match.

Related Topics

Marcus Thuram /

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Inter Milan

