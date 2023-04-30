Football

Inter Milan beats Lazio to set up Napoli for perfect ‘victory parade’ at home

Two late goals from Lautaro Martinez and another by Robin Gosens helped Inter Milan make a remarkable comeback to beat Lazio at San Siro on Sunday.

Reuters
Gdansk, Poland 30 April, 2023 18:02 IST
Gdansk, Poland 30 April, 2023 18:02 IST
Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring against SS Lazio at San Siro.

Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring against SS Lazio at San Siro. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two late goals from Lautaro Martinez and another by Robin Gosens helped Inter Milan make a remarkable comeback to beat Lazio at San Siro on Sunday.

Inter Milan came from a goal down to win 3-1 at home against Lazio in Serie A on Sunday, giving Napoli the opportunity to seal its first title since the Diego Maradona era this weekend.

A second-half double by Lautaro Martinez and a goal by Robin Gosens cancelled out Felipe Anderson’s first-half strike, leaving second-placed Lazio on 61 points in the standings.

The result means leader Napoli, on 78 points, can seal the title, its first in 33 years, with a win against Salernitana later on Sunday with six games remaining after this weekend.

Also Read
When can Napoli mathematically win Serie A?

Inter dominated possession at the San Siro and thought it had taken the lead in the 25th minute through Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first-touch strike but Joaquin Correa was offside when setting him up and the goal was ruled out.

Inter continued to create chances but lost the ball outside its own box in the 30th minute after a Francesco Acerbi error, which Lazio midfielder Anderson used to drill low into the corner, having exchanged passes with Luis Alberto.

Both sides had opportunities to score in the second half but goalkeepers Andre Onana and Ivan Provedel performed well to save the few shots on target that came their way.

However, Inter forward Lautaro slid in between the Lazio defence to equalise in the 77th minute from a Romelu Lukaku cross.

The Belgium forward superbly teed up Gosens for Inter’s second from a close range six minutes later and Lautaro added another goal seconds from time in an individual effort.

Inter moved up three places to fourth on 57 points, level with AC Milan in fifth and AS Roma in sixth.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us