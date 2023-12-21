MagazineBuy Print

Lautaro misses a penalty and two-time defending champion Inter loses to Bologna in Italian Cup

Bologna, which last won the trophy in 1974, will face Fiorentina in the quarterfinals. The Tuscan team beat second-division Parma on penalties last week.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 07:52 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez missses a penalty during an Italian Cup round of 16 match between Inter Milan and Bologna.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez missses a penalty during an Italian Cup round of 16 match between Inter Milan and Bologna. | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno/AP
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez missses a penalty during an Italian Cup round of 16 match between Inter Milan and Bologna. | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno/AP

Lautaro Martínez had a penalty saved as two-time defending champion Inter Milan was eliminated from the Italian Cup by Bologna, which came back to win 2-1 at San Siro after extra time on Wednesday.

Bologna, which last won the trophy in 1974, will face Fiorentina in the quarterfinals. The Tuscan team beat second-division Parma on penalties last week.

Lautaro could have given Inter the lead in the 64th minute but he saw a penalty saved by Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia following a handball by defender Tommaso Corazza.

ALSO READ: Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor

Lautaro is the leading goalscorer in Serie A with 15 goals this season, but he has failed to score seven out of 20 penalty attempts for Inter.

Carlos Augusto headed in a corner for Inter to open the scoring in the second minute of extra time.

Lautaro limped off shortly afterward. He had been receiving treatment on his left thigh after normal time. The Argentina World Cup winner appeared to be in tears as he covered his face with a blanket on the bench.

Bologna turned the match around with two goals in the final two minutes from Sam Beukema and Dan Ndoye. Both were set up by Joshua Zirkzee.

