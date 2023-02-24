Football

Premier League: Southampton appoints interim manager Ruben Selles until end of season

The Spaniard’s appointment follows the sacking earlier this month of Nathan Jones, who was in charge for just three months.

AFP
London 24 February, 2023 15:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Southampton interim manager Ruben Selles celebrates after the match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2023. 

FILE PHOTO: Southampton interim manager Ruben Selles celebrates after the match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Premier League side Southampton on Friday appointed interim manager Ruben Selles until the end of the season.

Southampton is currently at the bottom of the Premier League.

A brief statement on the club’s website said, “Southampton Football Club can today confirm that Ruben Selles has been appointed as men’s first team manager until the end of the 2022-23 season.”

Jones endured a torrid time after taking over at St Mary’s in November following the dismissal of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Southampton beat Chelsea last weekend in Selles’s one game in charge as interim manager.

The 39-year-old will take charge of the match against Leeds on Saturday.

