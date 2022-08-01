International

Toone, Kelly goals guide England to win against Germany and win first Euro title

The England women’s team clinched their first European Championship title as goals by Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly guided it to a 2-1 win against Germany.

Team Sportstar
01 August, 2022 00:03 IST
01 August, 2022 00:03 IST
England’s Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring their second goal 

England’s Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring their second goal  | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

The England women’s team clinched their first European Championship title as goals by Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly guided it to a 2-1 win against Germany.

The England women’s team clinched their first European Championship title as goals by Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly guided it to a 2-1 win against Germany.

Ella Toone of England opened the scoring in the 61st minute after being fed a lovely through ball. She kept her calm and beat Germany keeper Merle Frohms with a delicious lob.

Wembley was roaring and England was marching on towards a historic win but Germany was not about to give up without a fight.

Lina Magull, in the 79th minute, finished a well-worked Germany move by rifling the ball onto the roof of the net to equalize for the Germans.

There was no separating the teams in 90 minutes and the match went to extra-time. Both teams tried for the winner but the first period did not see any goal.

The game-defining moment came in the 112th minute when Chloe Kelly poked the ball inside the net from close range from a corner to give England a 2-1 lead.

There was an attacking surge from Germany in the dying minutes of the match but Sarina Wiegman’s team held on to clinch their first Euro title.

This title is England’s first major international trophy since the men’s team won the World Cup in 1966.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity

Euro 2020: Hat-tricks in the European Championships

Slide shows

Famous city derbies in world football

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us