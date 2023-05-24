Gareth Southgate announced a 25-member England squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers of 2024 against Malta and North Macedonia, respectively, on Wednesday.

Crystal Palace winger Stephen Eze earned his first national team call-up, having played in the under-20 and under-21 sides for the Three Lions.

England goes into its two games in June sitting on top of its EURO 2024 qualifying group, after winning its opening matches with Italy and Ukraine in March.

It will play Malta on June 16 and North Macedonia three days later. Majority of the squad will report to St. George’s Park to begin their preparations for the games on Monday 12 June, while players involved with their clubs at UEFA European Finals will join at a later date.

Full England squad: Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United) Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

