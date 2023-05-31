Sarina Wiegman names England squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Sarina Wiegman has named the 23 players who will have the honour of representing England at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh are all named, having also been part of the squad that reached the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

Bronze and Greenwood will be playing in their third consecutive World Cup after winning a bronze medal in 2015 while Jordan Nobbs was also part of that squad but missed out four years ago.

“I have huge belief in this squad and we’re very fortunate to be selecting a fantastic group of players to travel to Australia. We know we will face tough challenges from strong teams, and we will have to be competitive from the first match on 22 July. We will do everything to be at our very best again this summer,” Wiegman said.

“It is important the players get some well-deserved time to rest and recover over the next few weeks before we start the final preparations to get them ready.

We learned a lot of positive lessons about how to get the players fit, fresh and ready from the EURO last summer and we know what we have to do to make sure we hit the ground running in the right way when the tournament starts.”

Sixteen of the 23 selected are from the squad which won UEFA EURO 2022 while Niamh Charles, Laura Coombs, Lauren James, Esme Morgan, Katie Robinson and Katie Zelem will all be playing at their first major tournament.

England captain Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead will all miss out on the finals because of injuries. Maya Le Tissier, Jess Park and Emily Ramsey have been named on standby and will train with the squad when they report to St. George’s Park in June. Ramsey will leave the group prior to departure for Australia.

Le Tissier and Park will join the group in travelling to Australia on 5 July for the final preparation phase of the tournament, remaining up to the opening match against Haiti on 22 July.