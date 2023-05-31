FIFA Women’s World Cup: Gwinn left out of Germany squad for WWC 2023

Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named her squad of 28 players for this year’s World Cup, leaving out injured midfielder Giulia Gwinn.

Alexandra Popp (127 caps) captains the side for the tournament taking place in Australia and New Zealand and starting on July 20. The squad includes 20 of the 23 players who finished runners up to England at the 2022 European Championship.

Gwinn, named in the team of the tournament, has failed to recover from a knee injury in time to make the squad.

“The anticipation for the tournament is huge” Voss-Tecklenburg said at the German football association’s (DFB) headquarters in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Voss-Tecklenburg revealed that Bundesliga winner Bayern would not be releasing players until June 23, rather than the June 20 deadline previously agreed between the clubs and the DFB.

“We are disappointed about this as it has a significant impact on our preparation” said sporting director Joti Chatzialexiou.

The majority of the squad comes from Wolfsburg, the powerhouse of German women’s football, which provide 10 players including star striker Popp. On Saturday, it faces Barcelona in the Champions League final.

Six players come from Eintracht Frankfurt and five from Bundesliga winner Bayern.

“The players have had an intense season, and Wolfsburg still have a big game ahead of them,” Voss-Tecklenburg said.

As well as the 28-strong training squad, a further 10 players have been put on call. The manager said leaving Gwinn out of the squad “was the most difficult decision to make” but explained “we made this decision with the future in mind.”

In addition to Gwinn, goalkeeper Almuth Schult (pregnancy) and midfielder Linda Dallmann (ankle ligament tear) are also missing.

After a brief summer break, the German women will reconvene on June 20, playing their first friendly match against Vietnam on June 24 and then against Zambia on July 7.

After these matches, the squad will be reduced from 28 to 23, although Voss-Tecklenburg revealed 24 may be included.

Drawn in Group H, Germany opens its World Cup campaign against Morocco in Melbourne on July 24, before taking on Columbia in Sydney on six days later. It plays its final pool match against South Korea at Brisbane’s Lang Park on August 3.

Depending on other results, Germany could be set to face either France or Brazil early in the knockout rounds.

The German women will set up camp in Wyong, arond 90 kilometres to the north of Sydney.

Germany, winner of the 2003 and 2007 World Cups, lost in extra time to England at the Euro 2022 final. It is the only country to have won both the men’s and women’s World Cup.