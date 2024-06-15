MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Wirtz becomes youngest ever goalscorer in Euros for Germany

The Bayer Leverkusen player was just 21 years and 42 days old when he scored the opening goal of the Euros against Scotland.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 00:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Florian Wirtz of Germany scored the first goal of Euro 2024.
Florian Wirtz of Germany scored the first goal of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Florian Wirtz of Germany scored the first goal of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Florian Wirtz became the youngest ever German goalscorer at the Men’s European Championships, breaking Kai Haverz’s record.

FOLLOW | LIVE: GERMANY VS SCOTLAND SCORE AND UPDATES

The Bayer Leverkusen player was just 21 years and 42 days old when he scored the opening goal of the Euros against Scotland at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich.

Wirtz also became the youngest ever player to score in a Euro Cup opening game. He has scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists for both club and country.

Havertz achieved the record when he was 22 years and eight days old in Euro 2020 after scoring against Portugal.

