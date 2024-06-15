Florian Wirtz became the youngest ever German goalscorer at the Men’s European Championships, breaking Kai Haverz’s record.
FOLLOW | LIVE: GERMANY VS SCOTLAND SCORE AND UPDATES
The Bayer Leverkusen player was just 21 years and 42 days old when he scored the opening goal of the Euros against Scotland at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich.
Wirtz also became the youngest ever player to score in a Euro Cup opening game. He has scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists for both club and country.
Havertz achieved the record when he was 22 years and eight days old in Euro 2020 after scoring against Portugal.
Latest on Sportstar
- EURO 2024: Who is Florian Wirtz, who scored the opening goal for Germany against Scotland?
- Germany vs Scotland LIVE score, GER 2-0 SCO, Euro 2024 updates: Musiala, Wirtz goals keep Germans in comfortable lead
- Euro 2024: Wirtz becomes youngest ever goalscorer in Euros for Germany
- Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024: Top talking points in European Championship opener
- T20 World Cup 2024: Which teams will India face in its Super Eight group?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE