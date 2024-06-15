Euro 2024: Wirtz becomes youngest ever goalscorer in Euros for Germany

Florian Wirtz became the youngest ever German goalscorer at the Men’s European Championships, breaking Kai Haverz’s record.

The Bayer Leverkusen player was just 21 years and 42 days old when he scored the opening goal of the Euros against Scotland at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich.

Wirtz also became the youngest ever player to score in a Euro Cup opening game. He has scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists for both club and country.

Havertz achieved the record when he was 22 years and eight days old in Euro 2020 after scoring against Portugal.