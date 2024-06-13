MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Koeman adds Joshua Zirkzee to Dutch squad, fills 26-player quota

Zirkzee is yet to win a senior cap but his performances in Serie A at Bologna this season have seen him linked with a possible move to several of Europe’s top clubs.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 13:55 IST , WOLFSBURG - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee.
FILE PHOTO: Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee. | Photo Credit: AP

Striker Joshua Zirkzee has been added to the Netherlands squad for the European Championship, only hours after coach Ronald Koeman said he did not feel the need to call up another player and fill his quota of 26 for the tournament in Germany.

Zirkzee, 23, had been part of the Dutch pre-selection but fallen out of contention through injury.

But having recovered, he gets a reprieve after an injury scare at training on Wednesday when Brian Brobbey had to receive treatment on his hamstring after a clash with defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Earlier in the day, Koeman had told a press conference he would not replace both Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners, who were ruled out on Monday through injury.

READ MORE | Euro 2024: Petr Sevcik replaces injured Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek

Instead he called up only Ian Maatsen, leaving the Dutch one short of the maximum 26 players for the tournament.

The uncapped Zirkzee is expected to join up with the squad on Thursday, the Dutch football association said.

He has yet to win a senior cap but his performances in Serie A at Bologna this season have seen him linked with a possible move to several of Europe’s top clubs.

The Dutch open their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland in Hamburg on Sunday.

