Slavia Prague midfielder Petr Sevcik has replaced the injured Michal Sadilek for the Czech Republic ahead of the European Championship, the national team said Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Sevcik, who has played 15 international games, will join the team in time for Thursday’s flight to Hamburg for the tournament in Germany.
Sadilek, who plays for Dutch club Twente, sustained a leg injury at the team’s training camp in Austria.
ALSO READ | Czech midfielder Sadilek to miss Euros over tricycle crash during training camp
Sevcik and Sadilek were both on the Czech team that reached the quarterfinals at the previous Euros.
The Czechs open the tournament against Portugal on June 18. They will also face Georgia and Turkey in Group F.
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Super Eight scenarios explained; Can NZ still qualify from group stage?
- Euro 2024: Petr Sevcik replaces injured Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek
- WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
- T20 World Cup 2024: Heavy rains put India vs Canada match in doubt
- WI vs NZ Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand 136/9; West Indies wins by 13 runs to seal qualification
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE