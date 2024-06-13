MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Petr Sevcik replaces injured Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek

The 30-year-old Sevcik, who has played 15 international games, will join the team in time for Thursday’s flight to Hamburg for the tournament in Germany.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 10:24 IST , Prague - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Slavia Prague midfielder Petr Sevcik has replaced the injured Michal Sadilek for the Czech Republic Euro 2024 team.
FILE PHOTO: Slavia Prague midfielder Petr Sevcik has replaced the injured Michal Sadilek for the Czech Republic Euro 2024 team. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Slavia Prague midfielder Petr Sevcik has replaced the injured Michal Sadilek for the Czech Republic Euro 2024 team. | Photo Credit: AP

Slavia Prague midfielder Petr Sevcik has replaced the injured Michal Sadilek for the Czech Republic ahead of the European Championship, the national team said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Sevcik, who has played 15 international games, will join the team in time for Thursday’s flight to Hamburg for the tournament in Germany.

Sadilek, who plays for Dutch club Twente, sustained a leg injury at the team’s training camp in Austria.

ALSO READ | Czech midfielder Sadilek to miss Euros over tricycle crash during training camp

Sevcik and Sadilek were both on the Czech team that reached the quarterfinals at the previous Euros.

The Czechs open the tournament against Portugal on June 18. They will also face Georgia and Turkey in Group F.

