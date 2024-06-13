MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Heavy rains put India vs Canada match in doubt

The Sri Lanka-Nepal game at Lauderhill on Tuesday was called off due to heavy rain. This has put Sri Lanka on the brink of elimination.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 10:21 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
The Sri Lanka-Nepal game at Lauderhill on Tuesday was called off due to heavy rain.
The Sri Lanka-Nepal game at Lauderhill on Tuesday was called off due to heavy rain. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Sri Lanka-Nepal game at Lauderhill on Tuesday was called off due to heavy rain. | Photo Credit: AP

Heavy rains in Lauderhill has put India’s last Group ‘A’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Canada in doubt. A flash flood warning was issued for the area, which is scheduled to host the game on Saturday.

A no-result will not impact India, which has already sealed a Super 8 berth. But for Pakistan, the stakes are high. If the USA-Ireland outing at Lauderhill on Friday is called off, the USA will progress from Group ‘A’ and Pakistan will exit the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2024: Drop-in pitches to remain in USA; Jamaica integral to West Indies cricket, says Fawwaz Baksh

The Sri Lanka-Nepal game at Lauderhill on Tuesday was called off due to heavy rain. This has put Sri Lanka on the brink of elimination.

Several flights in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (primary airport for Lauderhill) have been cancelled.

T20 World Cup 2024

  WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
    Ayan Acharya
    Ayan Acharya
  T20 World Cup 2024: Heavy rains put India vs Canada match in doubt
    Ashwin Achal
    Ashwin Achal
  WI vs NZ Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand 136/9; West Indies wins by 13 runs to seal qualification
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  T20 World Cup 2024: Five-run penalty imposed on USA against India - An Explainer
    Ashwin Achal
    Ashwin Achal
  T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI v NZ: West Indies trumps New Zealand to go top
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  T20 World Cup 2024: Heavy rains put India vs Canada match in doubt
    Ashwin Achal
    Ashwin Achal
  T20 World Cup 2024: Five-run penalty imposed on USA against India - An Explainer
    Ashwin Achal
    Ashwin Achal
  T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI v NZ: West Indies trumps New Zealand to go top
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
    Ayan Acharya
    Ayan Acharya
  T20 World Cup 2024: Drop-in pitches to remain in USA; Jamaica integral to West Indies cricket, says Fawwaz Baksh
    Ayan Acharya
    Ayan Acharya
  WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
    Ayan Acharya
    Ayan Acharya
  T20 World Cup 2024: Heavy rains put India vs Canada match in doubt
    Ashwin Achal
    Ashwin Achal
  WI vs NZ Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand 136/9; West Indies wins by 13 runs to seal qualification
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  T20 World Cup 2024: Five-run penalty imposed on USA against India - An Explainer
    Ashwin Achal
    Ashwin Achal
  T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI v NZ: West Indies trumps New Zealand to go top
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
