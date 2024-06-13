T20 World Cup 2024: Heavy rains put India vs Canada match in doubt

Heavy rains in Lauderhill has put India’s last Group ‘A’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Canada in doubt. A flash flood warning was issued for the area, which is scheduled to host the game on Saturday.
A no-result will not impact India, which has already sealed a Super 8 berth. But for Pakistan, the stakes are high. If the USA-Ireland outing at Lauderhill on Friday is called off, the USA will progress from Group ‘A’ and Pakistan will exit the tournament.
T20 World Cup 2024: Drop-in pitches to remain in USA; Jamaica integral to West Indies cricket, says Fawwaz Baksh
The Sri Lanka-Nepal game at Lauderhill on Tuesday was called off due to heavy rain. This has put Sri Lanka on the brink of elimination.
Several flights in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (primary airport for Lauderhill) have been cancelled.
