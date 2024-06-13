WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot

West Indies recovered from a precarious position to get the better of New Zealand in a T20 World Cup 2024 group stage game and book a spot in the Super Eight of the tournament in Tarouba on Thursday.
With this win, West Indies became the fourth team to secure progression in the tournament, after South Africa, Australia and India.
MORE TO FOLLOW
