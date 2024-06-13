WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Rutherford, Motie record highest 10th wicket partnership in T20 WCs

West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford and Gudakesh Motie registered the highest 10th wicket partnership in the history of T20 World Cups, during their side’s group stage match against New Zealand on Thursday.
Rutherford and Motie put on a 37-run stand, which beat the earlier mark of 34 held by Fred Klaassen of Paul van Meereken of the Netherlands, which was set against Bangladesh in 2022.
Motie faced only a single ball in the duration of a partnership, keeping out a Trent Boult delivery to help Rutherford take down Daryl Mitchell and Mitch Santner in the last two overs of the game, taking WI from 30 for five to 149/9 in its 20 overs.
List of highest 10th wicket Partnerships in T20 World Cups
