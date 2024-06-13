MagazineBuy Print

WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Rutherford, Motie record highest 10th wicket partnership in T20 WCs

West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford and Gudakesh Motie registered the highest 10th wicket partnership in the history of T20 World Cups, during their side’s group stage match against New Zealand on Thursday.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 07:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sherfane Rutherford of West Indies batting against New Zeanald.
Sherfane Rutherford of West Indies batting against New Zeanald. | Photo Credit: ASHLEY ALLEN
infoIcon

Sherfane Rutherford of West Indies batting against New Zeanald. | Photo Credit: ASHLEY ALLEN

West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford and Gudakesh Motie registered the highest 10th wicket partnership in the history of T20 World Cups, during their side’s group stage match against New Zealand on Thursday.

Rutherford and Motie put on a 37-run stand, which beat the earlier mark of 34 held by Fred Klaassen of Paul van Meereken of the Netherlands, which was set against Bangladesh in 2022.

Motie faced only a single ball in the duration of a partnership, keeping out a Trent Boult delivery to help Rutherford take down Daryl Mitchell and Mitch Santner in the last two overs of the game, taking WI from 30 for five to 149/9 in its 20 overs.

List of highest 10th wicket Partnerships in T20 World Cups
Sherfane Rutherford/ Gudakesh Motie (WI) - 37* vs New Zealand (Trinidad, 2024)
Fred Klaasen/ Paul van Meekeren (NED) - 34 vs Bangladesh (Hobart, 2022)
Josh Little/ Barry McCarthy (IRE) - 32* vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 2022)
Max O’Dowd/ Roelof van der Merwe (NED) - 23* vs Sri Lanka (Geelong, 2022)
Shariz Ahmed/ Paul van Meekeren (NED) - 22* vs India (Sydney, 2022)

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Sherfane Rutherford /

West Indies

