MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Super Eight scenarios explained; Can NZ still qualify from group stage?

The Kiwis must now hope to win their last two encounters by a big margin to overcome the NRR difference while also hoping for other results to go their way.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 10:26 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies’ Johnson Charles during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies’ Johnson Charles during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies’ Johnson Charles during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand suffered its second straight defeat in the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup after going down by 13 runs to West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

The result coupled with the huge loss suffered against Afghanistan has left New Zealand’s chances of making it to the Super Eight phase hanging by a thread.

The Kiwis must now hope to win their last two encounters by a big margin to overcome the Net Run Rate (NRR) difference while also hoping for other results to go their way.

RELATED: T20 World Cup Group C Points Table Updated after WI v NZ

How can New Zealand qualify for the Super Eight phase?

With two defeats in two games and zero points to show in Group C, New Zealand faces a herculean effort to make the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

The Kane Williamson-led team will have to win both its remaining encounters against Uganda and PNG by big margins to build up a good NRR. The two wins will take NZ to four points from its four games.

The team will then have to rely on West Indies and Papua New Guinea to beat Afghanistan, which already has four points in the bag.

Afghanistan’s NRR of +5.225 must also take a big hit if the Kiwis, currently at an NRR of - 2.425, have to leapfrog the team to second place. West Indies has already secured top spot in Group C following its third consecutive win.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

New Zealand /

West Indies /

Afghanistan /

Papua New Guinea /

Uganda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Super Eight scenarios explained; Can NZ still qualify from group stage?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Petr Sevcik replaces injured Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek
    AP
  3. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
    Ayan Acharya
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Heavy rains put India vs Canada match in doubt
    Ashwin Achal
  5. WI vs NZ Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand 136/9; West Indies wins by 13 runs to seal qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Super Eight scenarios explained; Can NZ still qualify from group stage?
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Heavy rains put India vs Canada match in doubt
    Ashwin Achal
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Five-run penalty imposed on USA against India - An Explainer
    Ashwin Achal
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI v NZ: West Indies trumps New Zealand to go top
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Super Eight scenarios explained; Can NZ still qualify from group stage?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Petr Sevcik replaces injured Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek
    AP
  3. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
    Ayan Acharya
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Heavy rains put India vs Canada match in doubt
    Ashwin Achal
  5. WI vs NZ Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand 136/9; West Indies wins by 13 runs to seal qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment