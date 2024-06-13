T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Super Eight scenarios explained; Can NZ still qualify from group stage?

New Zealand suffered its second straight defeat in the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup after going down by 13 runs to West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

The result coupled with the huge loss suffered against Afghanistan has left New Zealand’s chances of making it to the Super Eight phase hanging by a thread.

The Kiwis must now hope to win their last two encounters by a big margin to overcome the Net Run Rate (NRR) difference while also hoping for other results to go their way.

How can New Zealand qualify for the Super Eight phase?

With two defeats in two games and zero points to show in Group C, New Zealand faces a herculean effort to make the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

The Kane Williamson-led team will have to win both its remaining encounters against Uganda and PNG by big margins to build up a good NRR. The two wins will take NZ to four points from its four games.

The team will then have to rely on West Indies and Papua New Guinea to beat Afghanistan, which already has four points in the bag.

Afghanistan’s NRR of +5.225 must also take a big hit if the Kiwis, currently at an NRR of - 2.425, have to leapfrog the team to second place. West Indies has already secured top spot in Group C following its third consecutive win.