T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI v NZ: West Indies trumps New Zealand to go top

WI vs NZ: Here’s the updated Group C points table of the T20 World Cup after the match between West Indies and New Zealand.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 09:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand.
West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP
infoIcon

West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP

West Indies rode on a splendid fifty from Sherfane Rutherford to secure a 13-run win against New Zealand in Tarouba on Thursday and clinch a Super Eight spot.

This was New Zealand’s second consecutive defeat in the tournament, with its progression now heavily reliant on other results.

Afghanistan is second in the standings and can seal the second Super Eight spot if it wins its game against Papua New Guinea on Friday.

Here’s the updated points table after the WI vs NZ match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. West Indies 3 3 0 6
2. Afghanistan 2 2 0 4 +5.225
3. Uganda 3 1 2 2 -4.217
4. Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 -0.434
5. New Zealand 2 0 2 0 -2.425

(Updated after WI vs NZ match on June 13)

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

New Zealand

  1. WI vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand 136/9; West Indies wins by 13 runs to seal qualification
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI v NZ: West Indies trumps New Zealand to go top
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Drop-in pitches to remain in USA; Jamaica integral to West Indies cricket, says Fawwaz Baksh
    Ayan Acharya
  5. European Athletics Championships: Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins 1500m for record sixth gold
    AFP
  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI v NZ: West Indies trumps New Zealand to go top
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Drop-in pitches to remain in USA; Jamaica integral to West Indies cricket, says Fawwaz Baksh
    Ayan Acharya
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma admits playing in New York ‘wasn’t easy’
    PTI
  5. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Rutherford, Motie record highest 10th wicket partnership in T20 WCs
    Team Sportstar
