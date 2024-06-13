T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI v NZ: West Indies trumps New Zealand to go top

West Indies rode on a splendid fifty from Sherfane Rutherford to secure a 13-run win against New Zealand in Tarouba on Thursday and clinch a Super Eight spot.

This was New Zealand’s second consecutive defeat in the tournament, with its progression now heavily reliant on other results.

Afghanistan is second in the standings and can seal the second Super Eight spot if it wins its game against Papua New Guinea on Friday.

Here’s the updated points table after the WI vs NZ match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. West Indies 3 3 0 6 2. Afghanistan 2 2 0 4 +5.225 3. Uganda 3 1 2 2 -4.217 4. Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 -0.434 5. New Zealand 2 0 2 0 -2.425

(Updated after WI vs NZ match on June 13)