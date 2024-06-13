West Indies rode on a splendid fifty from Sherfane Rutherford to secure a 13-run win against New Zealand in Tarouba on Thursday and clinch a Super Eight spot.
This was New Zealand’s second consecutive defeat in the tournament, with its progression now heavily reliant on other results.
Afghanistan is second in the standings and can seal the second Super Eight spot if it wins its game against Papua New Guinea on Friday.
Here’s the updated points table after the WI vs NZ match:
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. West Indies
|3
|3
|0
|6
|2. Afghanistan
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+5.225
|3. Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-4.217
|4. Papua New Guinea
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.434
|5. New Zealand
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-2.425
(Updated after WI vs NZ match on June 13)
Latest on Sportstar
- WI vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand 136/9; West Indies wins by 13 runs to seal qualification
- T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI v NZ: West Indies trumps New Zealand to go top
- WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats New Zealand to secure Super Eight spot
- T20 World Cup 2024: Drop-in pitches to remain in USA; Jamaica integral to West Indies cricket, says Fawwaz Baksh
- European Athletics Championships: Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins 1500m for record sixth gold
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE