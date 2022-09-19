International

Lloris, Hernandez join France’s Nations League injury list

Hugo Lloris and Theo Hernandez have joined France's growing injury list ahead of this week's Nations League games against Austria and Denmark.

AFP
19 September, 2022 19:26 IST
19 September, 2022 19:26 IST
File Photo: Lloris (in pic) suffered a right thigh injury.

File Photo: Lloris (in pic) suffered a right thigh injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes

Hugo Lloris and Theo Hernandez have joined France's growing injury list ahead of this week's Nations League games against Austria and Denmark.

Captain Hugo Lloris and defender Theo Hernandez have joined France's growing injury list ahead of this week's Nations League games against Austria and Denmark, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday.

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne have both been called in as replacements for the matches against Austria on Thursday and Denmark on Sunday.

Lloris suffered a right thigh injury while Hernandez has a torn right adductor, further weakening the world champions who have been hit by a wave of injuries.

Also Read
New Zealand skipper Reid announces international retirement

In addition to the absence of Paul Pogba, recovering after a knee operation, coach Didier Deschamps is without Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Kingsley Coman and Karim Benzema.

The misfortune continued with Juventus midfielder suffering a muscle injury, and his replacement Boubacar Kamara picking up a knee problem.

AC Milan's Mike Maignan is expected to deputise for Lloris, France's second-most capped player with 139 appearances.

There were first call-ups for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani as well as Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile and his club colleague Youssouf Fofana.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity

Euro 2020: Hat-tricks in the European Championships

Slide shows

Famous city derbies in world football

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us