MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nagelsmann says Germany has ‘unbelievable work to do’ before Euro 2024

Germany fell behind to a Marcel Sabitzer goal in the first half and then lost Leroy Sane early in the second to a red card, the Bayern Munich winger pushing Austria defender Phillipp Mwene in the face and forcing him to the ground.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 11:13 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said Tuesday his side have an “unbelievable amount of work to do” six months from hosting Euro 2024 after falling to a 2-0 friendly defeat against Austria in Vienna.

Germany fell behind to a Marcel Sabitzer goal in the first half and then lost Leroy Sane early in the second to a red card, the Bayern Munich winger pushing Austria defender Phillipp Mwene in the face and forcing him to the ground.

Christoph Baumgartner then scored a second for Austria as Nagelsmann’s side struggled to fight back with 10 men.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 to go top of table after crowd violence delays start

“We’re not playing freely. We’ve an unbelievable amount of work to do in each position,” Nagelsmann told German broadcaster  ZDF.

“We need to accept the situation but we can’t fall into the role of being victims.”

Nagelsmann said his side was “a really well-functioning group at training, but it’s not transferring onto the pitch”.

“We’re missing some self-confidence, which is not a surprise when you see the past few months.”

Germany have now won just three of 11 games since the four-time World Cup winners’ embarrassing group-stage exit in Qatar a year ago.

Captain Ilkay Gundogan lamented his side’s “homemade” mistakes, saying things “couldn’t be worse” before Euro 2024.

“Doing it this way, we won’t be successful,” he admitted, adding that his team were lacking cohesion.

“We have to be honest and say it’s not only the defence. I said after Turkey (Germany’s 3-2 loss last weekend) that defence starts up front, with the way we run and pass, and with our attitude.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Ziyech strikes as Morocco wins while Ghana, South Africa crash

“We need to infuse ourselves with some positive energy, with some emotion and defend emotionally -- right now we’re doing the opposite.”

Defender Mats Hummels, one of the few 2014 World Cup winners remaining in the Germany squad, was confident the team could turn things around before the Euro starts in June.

“It takes a while. We have a bit of time until the Euro. I think we can take massive steps,” he said.

“If we work hard, it could be a really good tournament for us.”

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Germany /

Austria /

Marcel Sabitzer /

Julian Nagelsmann /

Mats Hummels /

World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup qualifier: Souttar scores as Australia edge Palestine
    AFP
  2. Nagelsmann says Germany has ‘unbelievable work to do’ before Euro 2024
    AFP
  3. Sane sees red as Germany’s woes continue against Austria
    AFP
  4. Scaloni wonders whether he’ll stay on as Argentina coach after winning in Brazil
    AP
  5. France presents Alps’ bid to host 2030 Winter Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Nagelsmann says Germany has ‘unbelievable work to do’ before Euro 2024
    AFP
  2. Sane sees red as Germany’s woes continue against Austria
    AFP
  3. Scaloni wonders whether he’ll stay on as Argentina coach after winning in Brazil
    AP
  4. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Croatia secures final automatic qualifying spot, France held by Greece
    AFP
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Ziyech strikes as Morocco wins while Ghana, South Africa crash
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup qualifier: Souttar scores as Australia edge Palestine
    AFP
  2. Nagelsmann says Germany has ‘unbelievable work to do’ before Euro 2024
    AFP
  3. Sane sees red as Germany’s woes continue against Austria
    AFP
  4. Scaloni wonders whether he’ll stay on as Argentina coach after winning in Brazil
    AP
  5. France presents Alps’ bid to host 2030 Winter Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment