Football International International Konate earns first France call-up after Varane injured The French football federation said Varane had suffered muscular pain in his left high which would rule him out of its next three games. Reuters 04 June, 2022 18:59 IST Ibrahima Konate scored for Liverpool from a corner kick against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal on Staurday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 04 June, 2022 18:59 IST Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konate was called up to France's senior squad for the first time on Saturday, with the 23-year-old replacing the injured Raphael Varane in its Nations League squad.The French football federation said Varane had suffered muscular pain in his left high which would rule him out of its next three games.READ: France’s Benzema drops appeal over sex-tape convictionFrance, which lost 2-1 to Denmark in Friday's Nations League Group A1 clash, faces Croatia home and away and travels to Austria for its upcoming matches.World champion France won the Nations League last year after beating Spain in the final. Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :