Konate earns first France call-up after Varane injured

Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konate was called up to France's senior squad for the first time on Saturday, with the 23-year-old replacing the injured Raphael Varane in its Nations League squad.

The French football federation said Varane had suffered muscular pain in his left high which would rule him out of its next three games.

France, which lost 2-1 to Denmark in Friday's Nations League Group A1 clash, faces Croatia home and away and travels to Austria for its upcoming matches.

World champion France won the Nations League last year after beating Spain in the final.