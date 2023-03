List of main fixtures in upcoming international break

Club football will take a hiatus for the next two weeks as the footballing world gears up for the first international break of 2023.

World Champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, will play its first match since the World Cup win on December 18 last year, as the Albiceleste gears up to face Panama and Curacao in international friendlies.

Defending European champion Italy will look to get its momentum back after failing to qualify for its second successive World Cup. It will start its window with a match against England, a repeat of the European Championship 2020 final.

Kylian Mbappe’s France, which finished as the World Cup runner-up in Qatar, will play the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in Euro 2024 qualification matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will play Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the upcoming international window.

South American giant Brazil will play Morocco in an international friendly.

Following is the list of the main international fixtures during the break.