Defender Llorente replaces injured Laporte in Spain squad

Llorente replaces injured Laporte in Spain squad Spain's first game in Group 2 will be in Seville on June 2 against Portugal, the inaugural Nations League champion in 2019. AP 25 May, 2022 22:45 IST Leeds United's Diego Llorente celebrates after the match against Brentford as Leeds avoid relegation from the Premier League, May 22, 2022. - Action Images via Reuters Leeds defender Diego Llorente will replace the injured Aymeric Laporte in Spain's squad for the Nations League, the Spanish football federation said Wednesday.Laporte had been included in the initial list of 25 players selected for the four Nations League matches to be played in June but is nursing a right knee injury sustained with Manchester City.Spain's first game in Group 2 will be in Seville on June 2 against Portugal, the inaugural Nations League champion in 2019.READ: Playing in closed stadiums an 'embarrassment', says England manager SouthgateSpain then faces the Czech Republic in Prague three days later and visits Switzerland on June 9. Spain's last match will be at home against the Czech Republic on June 12 in Málaga.Spain was a Nations League finalist last season, losing to France.The national team's preparations will begin on May 30 in Madrid.