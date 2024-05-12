MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mexico squad for Copa America: Veterans Ochoa and Lozano out of preliminary squad

Mexico kicks off its Copa America 2024 campaign against Jamaica on June 22, followed by Venezuela on June 26 and Ecuador four days later.

Published : May 12, 2024 19:30 IST , MEXICO CITY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
It is the first time Lozano, appointed manager last summer, has excluded from Salernitana keeper Ochoa, who has appeared at five World Cups and has 151 caps for Mexico.
It is the first time Lozano, appointed manager last summer, has excluded from Salernitana keeper Ochoa, who has appeared at five World Cups and has 151 caps for Mexico. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

It is the first time Lozano, appointed manager last summer, has excluded from Salernitana keeper Ochoa, who has appeared at five World Cups and has 151 caps for Mexico. | Photo Credit: AP

Mexico regulars goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and forward Hirving Lozano were left out of the Copa America squad as the country aims for a generational change, coach Jaime Lozano said.

Lozano named 10 players from the under-23 national team in his preliminary 31-man squad, intending to develop players ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

“We want a dynamic and strong team. It is important to lay the foundations for 2026 and 2030,” Lozano told a news conference.

“We have spoken to all those who are not here. It is the ideal tournament to see who are standing out and to have a bigger deck of players for what is to come.

“If we want the national team to be as good as possible for the World Cup at home and give the best performance, we have to make decisions according to the big challenge we are setting ourselves.”

It is the first time Lozano, appointed manager last summer, has excluded from Salernitana keeper Ochoa, who has appeared at five World Cups and has 151 caps for Mexico.

Newly-crowned PSV Eindhoven’s Lozano said he will return to the national squad later on while he cheered on the newcomers for the June 20-July 14 tournament.

“The young players who start this adventure have in their hands one of the greatest honours as a footballer,” the former Napoli player said on his X account.

“Wearing the national team jersey is a privilege and a responsibility. Today the honour is yours. I’m sure we’ll see each other again later on, meanwhile, put the Mexican name up high.”

RELATED: Brazil squad for Copa America 2024: Vinicius leads attack without Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison excluded

Coach Lozano will cut his roster to 23 players for the Copa America in the United States before Mexico kicks off its campaign against Jamaica on June 22, followed by Venezuela on June 26 and Ecuador four days later.

Mexico will face Bolivia on May 31, Uruguay on June 5 and Brazil three days later in warm-up matches.

Mexico preliminary squad:
Goalkeepers: Angel Malagon (Club America), Raul Rangel (Guadalajara), Julio Gonzalez (Pumas UNAM)
Defenders: Israel Reyes (Club America), Jorge Sanchez (Porto), Brian Garcia (Toluca), Cesar Montes (Almeria), Victor Guzman (Monterrey) Alexis Pena (Necaxa), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Jesus Orozco (Guadalajara), Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey), Bryan Gonzalez (Pachuca)
Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (West Ham United), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Jordan Carrillo (Santos), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow), Andres Montano (Mazatlan), Fernando Beltran (Guadalajara), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul)
Forwards: Marcelo Flores (Tigres), Cesar Huerta (Pumas UNAM), Julian Quinones (Club America), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Martinez (Pumas UNAM), Diego Lainez (Tigres).

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Mexico /

Guillermo Ochoa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 25/1 (3), du Plessis dismissed by Mukesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mexico squad for Copa America: Veterans Ochoa and Lozano out of preliminary squad
    Reuters
  3. EFL Championship semifinal: Norwich and Leeds draw 0-0 in first leg
    Reuters
  4. MotoGP legend Rossi relishes ‘honour’ of taking on Le Mans on four wheels
    AFP
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 12: Aditi shoots 71, lies T-39 in Founders Cup on LPGA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Mexico squad for Copa America: Veterans Ochoa and Lozano out of preliminary squad
    Reuters
  2. Brazil squad for Copa America 2024: Vinicius leads attack without Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison excluded
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Teams can add 3 players in 26-man squads to help cope with injuries says UEFA
    AP
  4. Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera retires from international football
    Reuters
  5. Cameroon appoints Marc Brys as new head coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 25/1 (3), du Plessis dismissed by Mukesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mexico squad for Copa America: Veterans Ochoa and Lozano out of preliminary squad
    Reuters
  3. EFL Championship semifinal: Norwich and Leeds draw 0-0 in first leg
    Reuters
  4. MotoGP legend Rossi relishes ‘honour’ of taking on Le Mans on four wheels
    AFP
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 12: Aditi shoots 71, lies T-39 in Founders Cup on LPGA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment