Scotland vs Ukraine LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, team news, form guide, updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the World Cup Qualifier playoff clash between Scotland and Ukraine being played at the Hampden Park in Scotland.

This was Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you buildup of this exciting fixture as well as minute-by-minute updates of the match as it happens.

11:40 pm: FORM GUIDE: Both the teams, Scotland and Ukraine, are unbeaten in their last five matches with Scotland having three wins and two draws while Ukraine has won twice and drawn the remaining three matches.

Scotland's last five matches:

Draw: Austria 2-2 Scotland

Austria 2-2 Scotland Draw: Scotland 1-1 Poland

Scotland 1-1 Poland Win: Scotland 2-0 Denmark

Scotland 2-0 Denmark Win: Moldova 0-2 Scotland

Moldova 0-2 Scotland Win: Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland

Ukraine's last five matches:

Win: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Ukraine

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Ukraine Draw: Ukraine 1-1 Bulgaria

Ukraine 1-1 Bulgaria Draw: Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina Win : Finland 1-2 Ukraine

: Finland 1-2 Ukraine Draw: Czech Republic 1-1 Ukraine

11:25 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: Ukraine and Scotland last met in the European Championship 15 years ago and it was Scotland which had come out victorious.

Scotland 3-1 Ukraine -- European Championship (October 13, 2007)

Ukraine 2-0 Scotland -- European Championship Qualifier (October 11, 2006)

11:00 pm: Starting Lineups out!

Scotland Starting XI: Craig Gordon (GK), Aaron Hickey, Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Lyndon Dykes, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour, Che Adams

Your Scotland team taking on Ukraine in tonight's FIFA World Cup Play-off.



Good luck team #SCOUKR pic.twitter.com/wZGBqo4rem — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 1, 2022

Ukraine Starting XI: Bushchan, Karavaev, Zabarnyl, Matvlyenko, Mykolenko, Stepanenko, Malinosvkyi, Zinchenko, Tsygankov, Yaremchuk, Yarmolenko.

MATCH PREVIEW

Scotland and Ukraine will lock horns in the World Cup qualifier play-offs on Thursday to secure a spot for the final in the playoff for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The winner of this match will meet Wales in the eliminator (in Cardiff) and the winner here will seal a spot in Qatar 2022.

Only one spot of the 13 from Europe remain for the World Cup and the winner will be grouped alongside England, Iran and the United States of America.

Russia was scheduled to take part in the playoffs but was suspended from international football by UEFA and FIFA, following its invasion of Ukraine.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.

Scotland has played in eight world cups so far, with five consecutive appearances between 1974 to 1990, but it has not gone beyond the group stage in any of them.

It's last apperance in the tournament was in 1998, under manager Craig Brown, when the team could not win a single match and was eliminated in the group stage.

RELATED | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

Ukraine, since its formation after the collapse of the Soviet Union, has qualified for the World Cup just once, in 2006. The team, led by Andriy Shevchenko, finally lost to eventual champion Italy in the quarterfinals.

When and where to watch the FIFA World Cup play-off semifinal?