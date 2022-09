World Cup preparation the focus in UEFA Nations League, International friendlies

Club football will take a break before the onset of the Qatar World Cup, with national teams across the globe setting themselves for the international break.

In Europe, the UEFA Nationals League group stage heads to climax, with teams to play their last two games of the first round.

European champion, Italy, which surprisingly missed out on the World Cup, will host England on September 24. England will then host Germany three days later. Iberian rivals Spain and Portugal will lock horns on September 28.

Elsewhere South American giants Brazil and Argentina will play two friendlies each. Lionel Messi’s Argentina will have Jamaica and Honduras as its opponents, while Neymar’s Brazil will be up against Ghana and Tunisia.

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE SEPTEMBER 22 Kazakhstan vs Belarus - 7:30 PM Latvia vs Moldova - 9:30 PM SEPTEMBER 23 Croatia vs Denmark - 12:15 AM France vs Austria - 12:15 AM Poland vs Netherlands - 12:15 AM Belgium vs Wales - 12:15 AM Lithuania vs Faroe Islands - 12:15 AM Turkey vs Luxembourg - 12:15 AM Slovakia vs Azerbaijan - 12:15 AM Liechtenstein vs Andorra - 12:15 AM Georgia vs North Macedonia - 9:30 PM Estonia vs Malta - 9:30 Pm SEPTEMBER 24 Germany vs Hungary - 12:15 AM Italy vs England - 12:15 AM Bosnia vs Montenegro - 12:15 AM Finland vs Romania - 12:15 AM Bulgaria vs Gibraltar - 12:15 AM Armenia vs Ukraine - 6:30 PM Slovenia vs Norway - 9:30 PM Northern Island vs Kosovo - 9:30 PM SEPTEMBER 25 Czech Republic vs Portugal - 12:15 AM Spain vs Switzerland - 12:15 AM Scotland vs Ireland - 12:15 AM Israel vs Albania - 12:15 AM Serbia vs Sweden - 12:15 AM Cyprus vs Greece - 12:15 AM Andorra vs Latvia - 6:30 PM Moldova vs Lichtenstein - 6:30 PM Slovakia vs Belarus - 9:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan - 9:30 PM SEPTEMBER 26 Austria vs Croatia - 12:15 AM Denmark - France - 12:15 AM Netherlands vs Belgium - 12:15 AM Wales vs Poland - 12:15 AM Faroes Islands vs Turkey - 12:15 AM Luxembourg vs Lithuania - 12:15 AM SEPTEMBER 27 England vs Germany - 12:15 AM Hungary vs Italy - 12:15 AM Montenegro vs Finland - 12:15 AM Romania vs Bosnia - 12:15 AM Gibraltar vs Georgia - 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Bulgaria - 12:15 AM San Marino vs Estonia - 12:15 AM SEPTEMBER 28 Switzerland vs Czech Republic - 12:15 AM Portugal vs Spain - 12:15 AM Ireland vs Armenia - 12:15 AM Ukraine vs Scotland - 12:15 AM Albania vs Iceland - 12:15 AM Norway vs Serbia - 12:15 AM Sweden vs Slovenia - 12:15 AM Greece vs Northern Ireland - 12:15 AM Kosovo vs Cyprus - 12:15 AM