MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Iranian club Sepahan penalised over cancelled Asian Champions League match after Saudi team Al Ittihad’s walkout

The match was called off last month when the Saudi team walked out at the last minute, apparently over the presence of a statue of a slain Iranian general on the sidelines.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 17:19 IST , TEHRAN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad refused to play a match with Sepahan in Iran because of the presence of a statue of Gen. Soleimani placed on the sideline, Saudi state media reported.
Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad refused to play a match with Sepahan in Iran because of the presence of a statue of Gen. Soleimani placed on the sideline, Saudi state media reported. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad refused to play a match with Sepahan in Iran because of the presence of a statue of Gen. Soleimani placed on the sideline, Saudi state media reported. | Photo Credit: AP

Iranian team Sepahan was penalized with a 3-0 loss and a fine over a cancelled Asian Champions League match against Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad, Iranian media reported.

The match was called off last month when the Saudi team — featuring former Premier League stars such as N’Golo Kante and Fabinho — walked out at the last minute, apparently over the presence of a statue of a slain Iranian general on the sidelines.

Iran’s foreign ministry had earlier said that an agreement had been reached to replay the match, amid concerns that the incident could further strain a recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, longtime rivals who have backed opposite sides in conflicts across the Middle East.

But Iranian media reported that the Asian Football Confederation ruled that Al Ittihad should be awarded a 3-0 win and that Sepahan should pay a fine of $200,000. According to the reports, Sepahan was also banned from hosting its next three Asian Champions League matches at home.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) did not issue a public statement about the decision and still listed the game result as “cancelled” on its website Thursday.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup 2034 to be played in Saudi Arabia, confirms Infantino

Al Ittihad was set to play Sepahan on October 2 but did not come out onto the field in Isfahan, where some 60,000 fans were in attendance. Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said they refused to come out because of a statue of the late Gen. Qassem Soleimani placed outside the entrance tunnel.

Soleimani, who commanded the elite Quds Force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is seen as a war hero by Iran’s clerical rulers and its supporters but vilified by Western and many Arab nations because of his role in leading Iran’s military activities across the region. He was killed in a U.S. drone strike in neighbouring Iraq in 2020.

Iranian media reported Thursday that Sepahan said in a statement that it will file an official complaint with the AFC.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Champions League /

Al Ittihad /

Iran /

Saudi Arabia /

Premier League /

N'Golo Kante /

Fabinho /

Asian Football Confederation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli breaks Tendulkar’s record, scores 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year for the eighth time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Iranian club Sepahan penalised over cancelled Asian Champions League match after Saudi team Al Ittihad’s walkout
    AP
  3. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: India 274/4 (41); Kohli falls for 88, Chameera gets Rahul after 50-stand with Shreyas
    Team Sportstar
  4. SMAT Live score, quarterfinals: Baroda, Punjab, Delhi through to semifinals; Kerala in trouble against Assam
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Iranian club Sepahan penalised over cancelled Asian Champions League match after Saudi team Al Ittihad’s walkout
    AP
  2. Australia takes World Cup glow into romp through Olympic qualifiers
    Reuters
  3. Ten Hag says Manchester United must stick together if it is to steady the ship
    Reuters
  4. League Cup: Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in quarters
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich crashes out of German Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli breaks Tendulkar’s record, scores 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year for the eighth time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Iranian club Sepahan penalised over cancelled Asian Champions League match after Saudi team Al Ittihad’s walkout
    AP
  3. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: India 274/4 (41); Kohli falls for 88, Chameera gets Rahul after 50-stand with Shreyas
    Team Sportstar
  4. SMAT Live score, quarterfinals: Baroda, Punjab, Delhi through to semifinals; Kerala in trouble against Assam
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment