Ishan Pandita signs two-year deal with Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC confirmed the signing of Ishan Pandita on a free transfer. The striker has put pen to paper on a 2-year deal, until 2025.

Pandita, who started his football career making waves in the BDCA Division A state league in Bengaluru, moved to Spain in 2014 at the age of 16. He joined the youth team of Alcobendas before representing youth teams Having represented the youth teams La Liga Clubs UD Almeria and CD Leganes.

Ishan returned to India in 2020 with FC Goa, scoring 4 goals in 11 ISL appearances – all of which came as crucial game-winning and game-tying goals.

Before signing with the Blasters, the 25-year-old striker spent 2 years with Jamshedpur FC with whom he won the Indian Super League Shield (ISL) in 2022. To date, Pandita has made over 50 appearances and scored 10 goals across various competitions like the ISL, Super Cup, and AFC Champions League. His impressive performances earned him a maiden National Team call-up in 2021 and he has since featured regularly for the Blue Tigers.

Ishan Pandita said after signing with the club, “Delighted to become a part of one of the most passionate and beloved clubs in the whole of India. I am very pleased that the think tank at KBFC showed trust in my skill and ability as a player. It was a very long transfer window for me personally but I’m sure I made the right decision. I can’t wait to don the iconic yellow jersey and give it my all to the fans and the club.”

On his addition to the KBFC squad, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said, “Ishan is someone who we believe has the ability to impact the game with his presence and physicality and change the course of any contest. The timing now is correct as we aim to compete for titles and for this, we need players with mentality and hunger like Ishan’s. He has to continue working hard and success will follow. I wish him the best of luck on the signing.”

Ishan has joined the rest of his teammates in Kolkata, where preparations for the Durand Cup are in full swing. The Blasters are set to kick-off its Durand Cup campaign against Gokulam Kerala FC on Sunday, August 13.