ISL: Jamshedpur FC ropes in Nigerian defender Stephen Eze

Jamshedpur FC has made its sixth foreign signing by drafting in the Nigerian national team defender Stephen Eze.

The 26-year-old Eze, who has represented the national team 13 times since his debut in 2016, was a prominent member of the Super Eagles side that finished runner-up in the African Nations Championship in 2018.

Standing at an imposing 6’6”, Eze has played the previous three seasons with Lokomotiv Plovidiv in the Bulgarian top division. With Plovidiv, he won the Bulgarian Cup in the 2018-19 season and also represented it in the Europa League (2019-20).