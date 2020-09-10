Football Football ISL: Jamshedpur FC ropes in Nigerian defender Stephen Eze Jamshedpur FC has made its sixth foreign signing by drafting in the Nigerian national team defender Stephen Eze. Team Sportstar Kolkata 10 September, 2020 23:01 IST Eze, who has represented the national team 13 times since his debut in 2016, was a prominent member of the Super Eagles side that finished runner-up in the African Nations Championship in 2018. - Twitter Team Sportstar Kolkata 10 September, 2020 23:01 IST Jamshedpur FC has made its sixth foreign signing by drafting in the Nigerian national team defender Stephen Eze.The 26-year-old Eze, who has represented the national team 13 times since his debut in 2016, was a prominent member of the Super Eagles side that finished runner-up in the African Nations Championship in 2018.READ: Spanish midfielder Lluis Sastre joins Hyderabad FCStanding at an imposing 6’6”, Eze has played the previous three seasons with Lokomotiv Plovidiv in the Bulgarian top division. With Plovidiv, he won the Bulgarian Cup in the 2018-19 season and also represented it in the Europa League (2019-20). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos