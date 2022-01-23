ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru and Goa share spoils after a 1-1 draw

Bengaluru FC held FC Goa to a goalless draw in a return leg match of the Indian Super League at Bambolim on Sunday. FC Goa went ahead late in the opening half through Dylan Fox before Sunil Chhetri helped Bengaluru draw level midway through the second half.



The first session remained quite entertaining with Bengaluru pinning down FC Goa to its defence for a fair part of the action. The former paid for not utilising the chances as Goa fought back towards the end and found the lead just near the break.

The goal came in the 41st minute when Fox nodded home bringing fruition to the Goa efforts. Jorge Ortiz played a short corner to Alberto Noguera and the latter played the ball back to the former, who now lay unchallenged on the left. Ortiz, clearly the most skillful in the Goa ranks, sent a nice cross that Fox nodded into the back of the Bengaluru net.

Bengaluru FC returned after the break with more purpose and launched a flurry of attacks. The Goa defence held firm till the hour mark before bowing to a clinical header from the Bengaluru captain, Chhetri.

The India team captain ended a wait of 11 matches without success to arrive at the landmark of 48 goals in the ISL. With this feat Chhetri shared the top spot of the competition’s goal-scoring chart with the former Spanish striker of FC Goa, Ferran Corominas.

The Congolese forward Prince Ibara played the creative part in the Bengaluru reply essaying a pint-point cross to Chhetri positioned on top of the Goa box.

The Indian captain complimented with a powerful header that gave Dheeraj Singh at Goa goal no chance to protect. Chhetri had another chance in the second-half added time (90+2) to fetch the winner for Bengaluru but his effort came off the crosspiece.



The result: Bengaluru FC 1 (Chhetri 61) drew with FC Goa 1 (Fox 41).